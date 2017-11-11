On armistice day, French ambassador commends Lebanese

The French ambassador to Lebanon praised the manner in which the Lebanese are handling Prime Minister Saad Hariri's abrupt resignation during a speech commemorating the end of War World I Saturday.



Gen. Michael Beary and a representative of the Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun attended the commemoration at the Beirut War Cemetery, where there are tombs of fallen French soldiers. Ambassadors, soldiers and a delegation from the Assembly of French Citizens Abroad (AFE), a political body that represents French nationals outside of France were also in attendance.

...