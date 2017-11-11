White House says Hariri 'trusted partner'

The United States Saturday said that Prime Minister Saad Hariri has been a "trusted partner" in strengthening institutions, fighting terrorism and protecting refugees.



The controversy surrounding Hariri's resignation has also thrust Lebanon into the eye of a regional storm and has worried the international community, which is eager to maintain Lebanon's stability in the midst of conflicts in the surrounding region.



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Friday warned other countries and groups against using Lebanon as a vehicle for a larger proxy battle in the Middle East, saying the United States strongly backed Lebanon's independence.

...