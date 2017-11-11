Army commander honors fallen soldier

Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun said that the Army's priorities will never waver and that it will protect Lebanon even in times of uncertainty in a speech on a raid carried out Saturday, during which one soldier was killed.



Aoun thanked the Lebanese for their national solidarity, saying that the Army's achievements could not be possible without the people's support.



Pvt. Hamza Ali al-Masri was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with gunmen during the raid. Four other soldiers were wounded and are in critical condition, a security source told The Daily Star.

...