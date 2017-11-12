Attitude shift, govt action key to road safety

"In Lebanon, two people are killed daily in traffic accidents," engineer Zaher Massaad, a professor at the Lebanese University, told the conference audience at the Greek Community of Beirut's Cultural Center Friday evening.



The conference was part of the "Pathways to Road Safety Changes" campaign, launched by the Greek Community of Beirut in partnership with YASA – a Lebanese NGO specialized in traffic and safety issues – to raise awareness and prevent road accidents through social behavior change.



Massaad focused then specifically on the notorious traffic safety problems in Lebanon. He detailed potential ways both the government and society could address this issue, highlighting the need to start by altering road-user behavior.



"Every one of us can make a difference," Massaad told The Daily Star after the conference. The road is a public space, he said, and even if one happens to own a car, that doesn´t mean one owns the road.



Akl explained that the road safety issue was a multifaceted one.

