Burning of bin Salman poster in Tripoli triggers tension

Tensions have risen between Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk and former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi regarding the burning over the weekend of a poster of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Tripoli.



Hariri's Future Movement also weighed in on the Tripoli incident.



Governor Nahra Sunday morning removed all political posters and slogans from Tripoli, as per Machnouk's instructions. Rifi requested that Tripoli's citizens avoid clashing with security forces while the removal of the city's posters was underway.

...