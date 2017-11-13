Blind Lebanese runner completes marathon, makes history

A milestone was passed at the 15th edition of the Beirut Marathon Sunday, as Rabih al-Jammal became the first fully blind Lebanese person to complete the full 42-kilometer course.



Jammal lost his sight when he was 16 as a result of glaucoma, a disease that causes damage to the optic nerve and in some cases leads to blindness.



Competing in a marathon has long been an aspiration for him.



Jammal is not the first blind man to run the Beirut Marathon.



Kleyany is an experienced marathon runner who has previously competed in the Prague and Cyprus marathons, as well as the Beirut Marathon.



Jammal and Kleyany ran Sunday's event with the primary goal of completing the marathon, rather than achieving a particular time.



Rawan Bannoura, 30, also completed her first marathon today.



As a member of the 542 program she frequently trains with Jammal and Kleyany, who provide her with motivation at difficult times.



Kleyany also wants to use her experience to help.

