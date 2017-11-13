Aoun seeks Saudi clarification for Hariri delay

President Michel Aoun urged Saudi Arabia over the weekend to clarify the reasons behind the delay in Prime Minister Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon following his resignation.



The resignation has sparked growing calls in Lebanon by Aoun and other leaders as well as the Future Movement for Hariri's immediate return from Riyadh following reports that the prime minister might be put under house arrest.



During a meeting Friday with representatives of the International Support Group for Lebanon, Aoun said that he had concerns regarding Hariri's situation and that he would await the prime minister's return in order to find out the reasons behind his resignation.



Aoun has so far not accepted Hariri's resignation, saying that he will wait for the prime minister's return to Lebanon before making any decision on the matter.



Macron contacted Aoun Saturday after the French president visited Riyadh last week where he held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saudi-Iranian tensions and Hariri's resignation.



Macron reiterated to Aoun his government's support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and stability.

