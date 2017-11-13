Tripoli removes political banners after poster set on fire

Authorities removed all political posters and banners in Tripoli Sunday after a poster of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was burned in the city over the weekend. Ramzi Nohra, governor of North Lebanon oversaw the removal of various posters that depicted the crown prince, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, former premier Najib Mikati and former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi.



Rifi requested that Tripoli's residents refrain from engaging with security forces while the removal of the posters was underway.



The burning of the poster of the Saudi crown prince Saturday evening also resulted in a Twitter spat between Machnouk and Rifi.

...