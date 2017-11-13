Palestinian leadership focuses on camp stability as Lebanon political crisis persists

Amid the political crisis that has followed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation last week, efforts have also been made to maintain stability in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps.



The resignation has also not yet been accepted by President Michel Aoun, who has said on multiple occasions that he will not make any decisions regarding the move until Hariri returns and once the reasons behind the premier's announcement have been clarified.



The developments prompted Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabbour to stress that Lebanon's stability is vital to Palestine.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim Saturday, Dabbour renewed Palestine's commitment to Lebanon's security and stability and to strengthening the brotherly relationships between Lebanon and Palestine, according to a statement obtained by The Daily Star.

...