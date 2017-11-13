Hariri to return soon, urges neutrality

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Sunday he would return to Lebanon very soon, linking the fate of his resignation to Hezbollah's compliance with the government's dissociation policy toward regional conflicts, namely in Yemen.



During the 1-1/2-hour interview conducted by Future TV presenter Paula Yacoubian, Hariri emphasized that compliance with the policy to distance Lebanon from conflicts in the Arab world and Iran's influence was key to maintaining stability in the country.



Hariri upheld the political settlement that led to Aoun's election and his return to the premiership last year, ending a presidential vacuum that lasted 2 1/2 years.



Hariri defended the settlement that led to Aoun's election and his reappointment as a prime minister but not at the expense of the dissociation policy.



Hariri said that Hezbollah must realize that Lebanon's interest lies in maintaining ties with other Arab countries and that Iran must stop meddling in Arab affairs.



Hariri said there were several other reasons for his resignation which, he said, he could not disclose now.



MP Walid Jumblatt hailed Hariri as "a man of settlement".

...