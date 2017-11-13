Gemayel calls for solution, not settlement, to crisis

Kataeb Party head Sami Gemayel Monday called for a solution to Lebanon's political crisis, rather than another settlement, in order to keep Lebanon from being used as an "arena for regional conflict".



Speaking at the Kataeb headquarters in Saifi one day after Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his first televised interview to Future TV since announcing his resignation from the Saudi capital Riyadh on Nov. 4, Gemayel said he hoped that Hariri would return swiftly, and with plans for a solution in mind.



Hariri pledged in the interview to return to Lebanon within the next "two or three days," in order to meet with President Michel Aoun and to go about the necessary constitutional procedures concerning his resignation. However, he also said he would reconsider returning to the post of prime minister, on the condition that Hezbollah would stay out of regional conflicts.

...