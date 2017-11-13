Future Movement echoes Hariri's call for dissociation

The Future Movement Monday voiced its commitment to Lebanon's policy of disassociation and criticized Iranian interference in the country's domestic affairs.



The FM has been holding an open-ended meeting daily since Hariri announced his resignation as prime minister in a video recorded from an undisclosed location in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Nov. 4 .



Hariri spoke during the interview about Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs and called for Lebanon to adhere to its official policy of "dissociation" from regional conflicts.

...