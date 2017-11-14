‘Business as usual’ for Gulf Lebanese

After tensions escalated between Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah following Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation on Nov. 4, the situation of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese working in the Arab Gulf states has been thrown into question.



With around 330,000 Lebanese nationals working in the Gulf – the majority in skilled positions – according to a May 2017 Migration Policy Center report, Lebanese expats and the country as a whole could face severe repercussions if this happens.



Saudi Arabia hosts the largest contingent of Lebanese workers in the area with around 160,000 Lebanese people living in the kingdom. Coming in second is the United Arab Emirates, which is home to about 100,000 Lebanese nationals.



One Lebanese woman who has worked in the financial sector in Saudi Arabia for 14 years, expressed serious concerns over the escalating political tension.



In February 2016, over 120 Lebanese nationals working in Saudi Arabia were deported, the majority also being Shiite.

