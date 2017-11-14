Bassil to travel to Europe to meet with senior EU leaders

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil will travel to Europe Tuesday to meet with senior European leaders, as EU states and the bloc again voiced support for Lebanon's independence and stability.



Mogherini said that the bloc's foreign ministers in a meeting in Brussels Monday had voiced unanimous support for Lebanon's "unity and stability".



Bassil's meetings with European leaders come ahead of an extraordinary emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo.



The emergency meeting on Iran's "violations" in the region will be only the 12th such emergency summit since the organization's founding in 1945 .



In a statement Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian echoed Mogherini's support for Lebanon's sovereignty.

...