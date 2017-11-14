Rai makes church history with Saudi visit

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai landed in Riyadh Monday evening, marking the first official visit to the kingdom by the church. During his visit Tuesday, Rai is expected to meet with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who has remained in Riyadh since his resignation on Nov. 4 .



Rai, along with the accompanying delegation and Sabhan, briefly sat in the welcome lounge of Riyadh's airport before departing to meet with the Lebanese diaspora in Riyadh.



Rai's visit to Saudi Arabia coincided with the fallout from Hariri's resignation.



Rai had also touched on this, saying that the Lebanese people love and respect Saudi Arabia.

...