Local, international communities welcome Hariri’s interview

Lebanese and international politicians welcomed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's first public appearance since he announced his resignation more than a week ago, despite the premier's continued stay in Saudi Arabia.



Geagea has been one of the few politicians to have openly supported Hariri's resignation as opposed to those who have called for the prime minister's return and hoped that he would rethink his decision.



The leader of the self-declared opposition to Hariri's Cabinet said the one thing that drew his attention during Hariri's interview Sunday was the prime minister's withholding of information.



Gemayel said that one way to begin building the nation was to focus on dissociating Lebanon from crises in the Arab world.



Separately, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Monday that efforts made by President Michel Aoun and the international community had stabilized the crisis precipitated by Hariri's resignation, but did not resolve the problem.



Moody's Investors Service also noted Tuesday that Hariri's sudden resignation could have a major impact on the political and economic scene in Lebanon.

