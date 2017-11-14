PM’s expected return evokes nationwide relief

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's decision to return to Lebanon very soon has evoked nationwide relief, defusing tensions fueled by his shock resignation.



President Michel Aoun also welcomed Hariri's statements, saying he hoped the prime minister would return to Lebanon soon.



"The national and diplomatic campaign waged by Lebanon to resolve the mystery over Prime Minister Hariri's status in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has produced positive results," Aoun said, according to a statement released by his media office.



He added that Hariri's comments that he might walk back from his resignation were "positive". Aoun also said that Hariri's remarks indicated that the political settlement underpinning Lebanon's coalition government still stood.



Hariri also defended the political settlement that led to Aoun's election as president and his return to the premiership last year.



Hariri met with the head of the European Union delegation in Saudi Arabia Michele Cervone D'Urso, before meeting with German Ambassador Dieter Walter Haller and British Ambassador Simon Collis, a statement from Hariri's media office said.

