US resolution calls on Lebanon to join task force to free Zakka

Lebanon has been called on to join an international coalition of countries whose citizens are being held by Iran, in order to help free the detainees, a lawyer for a Lebanese man imprisoned in Iran said Tuesday.



The Lebanese Foreign Ministry was reportedly informed Tuesday by the Lebanese Embassy in Washington about U.S. Senate Resolution 245, which pertains to the fate of Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been held in Iran since 2015 .



Zakka's lawyer Antoine Abou Dib said that the resolution, dated Oct. 31, 2017, included a request to the Lebanese government to join an international coalition of countries to free their citizens.

