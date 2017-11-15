Soldier’s suspected killer apprehended: Army

ARMY ARRESTS SUSPECTED KILLER OF SERVICEMAN



A man accused of killing a Lebanese Army officer in the Baalbeck town of Ras al-Ain in June was apprehended Monday, an Army statement announced.



At the time of the arrest, the suspect was in possession of 50 grams of hashish, the Army statement noted.



Radhi, who was a resident of the Baalbeck town of Maaraboun, was decorated with a medal and received the appraisal of Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, local media reported.



The brother of a high-profile Ain al-Hilweh extremist leader surrendered Monday at a southern entrance to the camp, an Army statement said.

