Photography helps Shatila women break boundaries

BEIRUT: A decade working in photojournalism around the world taught Jekaterina Saveljeva two things: Not enough photojournalism is done by locals, nor are there enough women working in the industry. To address this, she set up femLENS, an organization that provides workshops and educational support to women interested in documentary photography.



According to World Press Photo's 2016 State of News Photography report, just 15 percent of photojournalists are women.



The man had seen the photos and confronted Saveljeva over the phone; the woman did not return.



"You need guts to take photos, especially here in Shatila," said Halima al-Haj Ali, 30, who has been in the camp for five years having fled Syria as a refugee. She said she first became interested in photography by taking photos of her family.



"We took photos of the narrow streets, the electric cables, details of my life," Haj Ali said.



They also learned technical skills, and the ability to think as a photographer.



The many years the women have spent living in Shatila gave them a cultural sensitivity unmatched by foreign photographers.



Haj Ali has set her sights on following Saveljeva into a career in photography.

