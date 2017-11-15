Gebran Khalil Gebran letters, drawings, sell for $183,750 at auction

A collection of 33 letters and drawings by Gebran Khalil Gebran to his lover Madame Marie Azeez el-Khoury was auctioned for over $180,000 Tuesday – around four times its pre-estimated value.



Ultimately, the letters and drawings in the collection were separated into four lots.



The original figure for the collection was placed at between $42,000 and $54,000, but the works were sold for a combined total of $183,750 .



The letters provide a window into Gebran's connection with Khoury.



Rihani's uncle, Ameen Rihani, a Lebanese American writer and intellectual, was invited to the dinners attended by Khoury and Gebran.



According to Rihani, she graduated from an American college in 1900 – a significant accomplishment for an Arab American woman.

...