New ambassador to Syria takes up post despite controversy

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attending a cabinet meeting during which he launched administrative reforms, on June 20, 2017, in the capital Damascus. (AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA)
Riyadh keen on stable Lebanon, PM tells ministers
Aoun meets new envoy to Syria
Hamadeh blasts decision to appoint ambassador in Syria
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Riyadh keen on stable Lebanon, PM tells ministers
Aoun meets new envoy to Syria
Hamadeh blasts decision to appoint ambassador in Syria
UK foreign secretary backs Lebanon sovereignty
Lebanon on to next round of Rugby League World Cup
March 14 erred in not dissolving Syrian-Lebanese supreme council: Mahfouz
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE