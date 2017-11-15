The Lebanese people are not Hezbollah: Bassil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Wednesday that foreign countries should not conflate the Lebanese people with Hezbollah and use Lebanon as an arena to "settle their accounts," but should instead deal directly with one another.



Bassil embarked Tuesday on a European tour that his media office said was an effort to explain the "ambiguous" circumstances of Hariri's resignation. Bassil first met with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels before meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London.

...