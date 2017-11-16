Bassil visits Europe capitals over Hariri crisis

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil held a series of meetings with top diplomats Wednesday as part of an ongoing European tour in the wake of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shock resignation on Nov. 4 . Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Wednesday called for Hariri's return to Lebanon without further delay after meeting with Bassil at the British Foreign Ministry in London.



"Lebanon's stability is important, and [so is] its removal from any regional conflicts," a statement from Lebanon's Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.



Following his meeting with Johnson, Bassil also stressed the need for Hariri's swift return, saying that President Michel Aoun would engage in dialogue with Hariri when he comes back, the statement added.



Bassil's trip has been successful in gathering support both for Hariri and his return to Lebanon.



Bassil later headed to the Vatican where he met with the Holy See's Secretary of State Pietro Parolin in the presence of the Foreign Minister Paul Gallagher and discussed how to maintain Lebanese internal stability.

...