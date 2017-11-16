Criticism, calls for calm as Hariri still absent

Officials in Lebanon and the region Wednesday again weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon nearly two weeks after he announced his resignation from the Saudi capital Riyadh. Speaker Nabih Berri said that Hariri should consider rescinding his resignation upon his eventual return to Lebanon, according to a statement issued by Berri's press office.



Hariri tweeted early Wednesday morning that he was well and would be returning to Lebanon soon.



Despite Hariri's repeated assertions that he was in Saudi Arabia of his own will and that his resignation had been his decision, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lumped blame for the situation on Saudi Arabia, criticizing the kingdom Wednesday for its unprecedented interference in Lebanon's affairs.



President Michel Aoun earlier Wednesday had stiffened his opposition to Hariri's continued absence, saying nothing justified Hariri's continued stay in Saudi Arabia, now into day 12 .

