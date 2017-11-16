Notorious Arsal Sheikh arrested at home

The Lebanese Army captured notorious Arsal Sheikh Mustafa al-Hujeiri Wednesday in a covert raid on his home in the northeastern Lebanon town.



A security source told The Daily Star that Hujeiri returned to his home late Tuesday, and his house was immediately put under surveillance.



Local sources told The Daily Star that Hujeiri was sleeping in his house when arrested.



The security source added that a lot of important information regarding Hujeiri's activities came from Abada.



Following the Army's operation to drive Daesh (ISIS) out of border areas near Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa as well as Hezbollah's successful operation near Arsal to remove Jabhat Fatah al-Sham over the summer, authorities vowed to crack down on those linked to the incidents of 2014 that saw Arsal briefly overrun by militants.



Attempts to contact Hujeiri at his usual phone number were unsuccessful.

