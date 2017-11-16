Organic farmer diverts 120 tons of waste from the Litani

Standing in the middle of a dirt road in the small Bekaa town of Tal Al-Akhdar, Hussein Kazoun spread his arms, pointing at the surrounding 2 square kilometers of open field and said, "Welcome to my office".



What initially began as a vision for a simple organic farm has since evolved into a steadily thriving compost production, mass green waste removal and distribution business.



Within a year, Kazoun and a small team of five farm workers managed to manually divert approximately 120 tons of green waste away from the Litani River area, at a rate of 5-10 tons of waste a day.



For want of an effective waste management system, trash from local businesses will otherwise find its way into the Litani.



Kazoun created it to be a microcosm of the natural world and unlike the rigid organization common in commercial farming.



Kazoun not only hopes to expand his business but change the way people farm in Lebanon altogether.

...