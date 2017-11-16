France says Hariri, family off to Paris within days

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his family will within days travel to France from Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday, in a possible easing of the 12-day crisis over the circumstances surrounding Hariri's shock resignation.



Hariri formed his Cabinet last December as part of a political settlement that also led to Aoun's election as president on Oct. 31 last year.



Earlier in the day, Macron, in a statement via a spokesman, stressed that Hariri should be able to return to Lebanon to confirm, or rescind, his resignation.



In an apparent quick response to Aoun, Hariri tweeted that he was fine and would return to Lebanon soon as promised.



Aoun reiterated his position that he would not accept Hariri's resignation while the latter was "detained or out of Lebanon". He said that Hariri can return to Lebanon and submit his resignation and a new government would be formed in a normal manner.

