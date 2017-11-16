Saudi ties complicate Europe’s Hariri diplomacy

With the European Union and member states – particularly France – taking a leading diplomatic role in the ongoing crisis caused by Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation earlier this month, analysts said efforts would be dampened by limited regional influence.



According to the analyst, the public endorsement of Saudi Arabia on the part of U.S. President Donald Trump frustrates European attempts to maintain a power balance in the region.



Paris is uniquely placed as a go-between – having strong ties with both Saudi Arabia and Lebanon as well as a closer connection to Trump than that of other European leaders.



However, Bitar added that to what extent France and other European countries will use their ties to Saudi Arabia to their advantage – rather than the other way round – is a question that remains largely unanswered.



Arms sales to Saudi Arabia have also been conspicuous in the U.K., with over $3.9 billion worth of arms sold to Riyadh since 2015 . Saudi Arabia also constitutes the U.K.'s largest trading partner in the Middle East, according to the U.K. government website.

...