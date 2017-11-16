Geagea, March 14 allies tried to replace Hariri: reports

The Future Movement is reviewing its political alliances following a failed attempt by March 14 members to replace Prime Minister Saad Hariri in accordance with Saudi interests, a local daily reported Thursday.



The Al-Akhbar report claims that the FM is convinced that Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea and other March 14 members had voiced to Saudi leadership their disappointment over Hariri's failure to confront Hezbollah, prior to the resignation of the prime minister, announced from Riyadh on Nov.4 .



The report continued that, following this exchange, the Saudi crown prince began to reach out to Hariri's aunt, MP Bahia Hariri, and other members of the Hariri family to invite them to Riyadh to discuss the premier's successor.



But following Hariri's resignation, it was clear that the wider Hariri clan would remain loyal.

...