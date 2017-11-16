2 bombing suspects arrested

General Security Thursday arrested two Syrian nationals suspected of helping to plan and carry out bombings in Lebanon, according to a statement from the directorate.



The two suspects, identified as M.Kh.M., born in 1985, and Z.Aa.Kh., born in 1964, were arrested on charges of belonging to a terrorist group and being involved in bombings inside Lebanon.



The arrests came as part of the directorate's investigations into bombings carried out by terrorist organizations in Lebanon, the statement added, and were pulled off after following up on various leads that identified the planners and agents of these attacks.

...