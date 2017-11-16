Instability will lead to rise in extremism: Bassil

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Thursday that working against Prime Minister Saad Hariri would threaten the country's stability and lead to a rise in extremism.



Lebanese officials' calls for Hariri to return to resolve the political crisis have been echoed by European governments and the U.S.



Hariri and his family are, however, expected to travel to Paris in the coming days, after being invited by French President Emmanuel Macron.



Bassil reiterated that other countries should not interfere in Lebanese affairs and thanked Germany for its support on this front.

