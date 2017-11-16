UNRWA Advisory Commission visit focuses on opportunities for youth

The Advisory Commission of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees Thursday concluded a two-day visit to Lebanon, during which they met with Palestinian community representatives and youth groups.



The Advisory Commission advises and assists UNRWA's Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl in fulfilling the agency's mandate, a UNRWA statement said.



An estimated 450,000 Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, many living in the country's 12 Palestinian refugee camps.

...