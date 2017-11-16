Shorter talks UK's multi-million Tripoli investments during tour

British ambassador to Lebanon, Hugo Shorter, toured the city of Tripoli Thursday, as part of his ongoing regional visits across Lebanon, visiting the Chamber of Commerce and two projects supported by U.K. funding, a statement from the embassy reported.



Shorter visited "Misso Spices," a family owned business which has received training by the U.K. funded, Mercy Corps run 'Improved Networks, Training and Jobs' program.



UKAid has invested in a $500,000 project to renovate the old souk through the Lebanon Host Communities Support Project and in the next phase, the statement said the U.K. plans to rehabilitate the souks with an additional $1 million, benefitting 550 shops owners.

