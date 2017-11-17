Rich Lebanese scope passport options in wake of crisis

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's abrupt resignation and prolonged stay in Riyadh have led some wealthy Lebanese nationals to consider purchasing a second citizenship.



Rather than applying for a second citizenship through conventional means – the processing and approval of which often takes years – clients of Savory & Partners pay considerable amounts of money to expedite the process, obtaining citizenship from a group of countries with regulations that effectively allow foreigners to buy passports.



Till Neumann, managing partner at Citizen Lane, another firm focused on citizenship planning, reported that two Lebanese clients had reached out to them over the past couple weeks.



Whether the 90 potential Lebanese clients will evolve into serious clients for Savory is yet to be seen.



Compared to this quarter last year, the firm has reportedly experienced a 46.4 percent increase in Lebanese clients seeking a second passport.



The Caribbean island, an extremely popular choice amongst Lebanese hunting for another passport, requires applicants to go through less than six months of processing to obtain citizenship.

...