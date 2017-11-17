Fresh corruption scandal brews in Lebanese basketball

Only months ago it seemed Lebanese basketball was in an unassailable position.



Now, barely three months after the Asia Cup, Lebanese basketball appears to be on the brink of another corruption scandal.



A new deadline for the first payment was eventually agreed for Dec. 1, with a second payment expected later that month.



Some have blamed the federation's President Pierre Kakhia, who was president last December on a mandate to clean up both the sport and its governing body.



Kakhia was accused by his deputy Doumat Kallab this week as being responsible for the missed payments.



With missed payments a staple of Lebanese basketball in recent years, thousands of fans are likely to be anxiously awaiting the looming Dec. 1 deadline.

...