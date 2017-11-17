Hariri to meet Macron in Paris before heading home

Prime Minister Saad Hariri will fly from Riyadh for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Saturday, ending a two-week crisis after his resignation from the Lebanese premiership.



A political source in Beirut, however, said he expects Hariri to return to Lebanon Monday to hand in his resignation.



President Michel Aoun expressed hope that Hariri's acceptance of Macron's invitation would facilitate a solution to the crisis created by the unprecedented circumstances of the prime minister's resignation, announced from Riyadh on Nov. 4 .



Aoun, in a statement from his office, said that when Hariri speaks from France, he will consider that he is speaking freely.



Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that Hariri had accepted Macron's invitation to Paris following a meeting between Hariri and Le Drian in Riyadh.



to a delegation from the Press Federation and the Journalist's Union, Aoun reiterated his position that he will wait for Hariri's return to discuss his decision to resign.



He said that if Hariri decides to proceed with his decision to resign, he needs to do it from Lebanon.

...