French action due to UNIFIL, Hariri citizenship

A report published Friday suggests that France's interest in the political crisis caused by Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation was driven both by fears for Lebanon's stability and the fact that Hariri holds French citizenship.



France currently contributes 800 troops to UNIFIL. The 10,500-strong United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has been deployed in south Lebanon since 1978, when it was charged with ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from a demilitarized zone between the two countries.

...