Machnouk praises Lebanese unity

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said Friday that the Lebanese people have demonstrated that their ability to unite is greater than the forces that divide them.



"I came to thank President Aoun personally for his administration of the crisis and his ability to unite the Lebanese for one cause – the return of Prime Minister Saad Hariri," Machnouk said.



He added that Lebanon was stable and that Hariri's expected return to Beirut and his meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron – scheduled for Saturday – would pave the way towards increased stability.



As for the elections slated for next year, Machnouk said they would be held despite the current political turmoil.

...