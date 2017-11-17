'Kalam Enass' under fire from Jreissati, Army

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati Friday blasted Marcel Ghanem, saying that the talk show host's recent actions indicated that hysteria had taken hold of some political TV programs.



Ghanem's rebuttal and Jreissati's response came after the justice minister last week asked State Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud to investigate two Saudi Arabian journalists after they made explosive comments during a Kalam Enass interview.



The Lebanese Army, following this week's Kalam Enass show, responded strongly to comments made by one guest suggesting that half of the weaponry received by the Army ends up in the hands of a certain party – presumably a reference to Hezbollah.

...