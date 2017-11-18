Lebanese inventor dominates reality innovation show

This seemingly fantastical idea is on its way to becoming a reality, thanks to Lebanon's Fouad Maksoud.



Applications for this season's show closed last December – and Maksoud only just got his foot in the door.



The initial 8,600 applicants were narrowed down to 134, then whittled further until only 33 inventors appeared before the show's scientific council.



After further eliminations, five participants, including Maksoud, now go on.



Maksoud is the only Lebanese national remaining – alongside contestants from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia –and he looks to have a high chance of advancing, after receiving the highest scientific grade in the nine-year history of the show.



"When you play FIFA on your PlayStation, you see the medical trainer apply a spray to ankle sprains – that's what this clothing will provide," he said.



When asked how he came up with the idea, Maksoud said it was the result of research he conducted during his time at the American University of Beirut.

