Country caught in crossfire of Gulf-state criticism

The Foreign Minister of Qatar Friday condemned Gulf states' treatment of Lebanon since Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shock resignation earlier this month as similar to the Saudi-led blockade on Qatar.



Thani's comments come after Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Friday made vague remarks that certain influential Lebanese figures bear responsibility for the political crisis that has rocked the country since Hariri's resignation from Riyadh on Nov. 4 .



Bassil told his Russian counterpart that Lebanon would "give [Russia] the information we have in order to end the crisis in Lebanon and in the region".



He also thanked Russia for its continued support of Lebanon.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir again tackled Hezbollah, saying that Lebanon would only see peace when Hezbollah disarms.



Hariri's resignation heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have increasingly confronted each other in the region, including Yemen and Lebanon.



Iran – a primary backer of Hezbollah – accused France of fueling tensions in the Middle East by taking a "biased" position on Iran's regional policies, Iranian state TV reported Friday.



France has been taken a leading diplomatic role in the crisis, with both Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meeting with high-level Saudi officials shortly after Hariri announced his resignation.

