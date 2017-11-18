Security forces arrest members of Daesh planning attacks

Members of a Daesh (ISIS) network that was planning to attack U.N. peacekeeper positions in south Lebanon have been arrested, State Security announced Friday.



One of the network's missions was reportedly transferring money for Daesh and recruiting people to fight for the militant group in Syria.



Meetings to this end were being held in the presence of Daesh members that would come to Lebanon from Syria," the statement said.



The suspects that were arrested had in their possession health cards and mission instructions issued by Daesh to facilitate their freedom of movement within Daesh-controlled areas of Syria.

...