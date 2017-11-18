Hezbollah MP: Keeping unity in Hariri crisis was a 'victory'

Hezbollah MP Nawwaf Musawi said Israel and Saudi Arabia represented two of Lebanon's biggest problems during a speech Saturday in the southern town of Hanniyeh in Tyre.



The comments made by the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc member made a clear reference to the widely circulated theory that Saad Hariri had been detained in Saudi Arabia, despite the prime minister repeatedly rejecting these claims in the days prior to flying to France on Saturday morning.



In line with the declarations previously made by Hezbollah Secretary General Hasan Nasrallah, Musawi alleged the prime minister was not acting freely at the time of the resignation and it should therefore be dismissed.

