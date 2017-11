French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend discussed the current situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to curb Hezbollah's influence.



The Elysee Palace said that Macron called Trump, with their conversation focusing on the situation in the Middle East and stressing the need to maintain stability in the region.



Macron on Saturday also called President Michel Aoun, who thanked his French counterpart for the efforts he had exerted.

...