Tripoli Bar Association elects new co-heads

The elections for the Tripoli Bar Association's two-member council concluded Sunday afternoon with the election of a Muslim and a Christian candidate to co-lead the association.



Harmoush was backed for the Muslim seat by almost all parties, including the Lebanese Forces, the Future Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement, former Prime Minister Najib Mikati's Azm party, former Youth and Sports Minister Faisal Karami's Karama party, Michel Moawad's Independence Movement, Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya and the Union of Muslim Jurists.

...