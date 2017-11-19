Saudi-Lebanese relations must return to normal: Lebanese labor council in KSA

The Lebanese Labor and Investment Council in Saudi Arabia Sunday appealed to President Michel Aoun to personally intervene to decrease antipathy towards Saudi Arabia and prevent media campaigns against the kingdom.



The council's statement came following Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shock resignation, announced Nov. 4 from Riyadh, which added to the rising tensions between the Gulf states and Lebanon.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Nov.16 that claims Hariri was detained in the kingdom were completely baseless.

