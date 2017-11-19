Arab League meeting blasts Hezbollah, Iran

Arab Foreign Ministers Sunday blasted Iran's growing interference in the region and criticized it for assaulting Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia.



The meeting of the Arab foreign ministers, called for by Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran's "violations" in the region," was only the 12th emergency summit to be held since the organization's founding in 1945 .



Following the missile strike, Saudi Arabia accused Iran of "direct military aggression".



Jubeir, who spoke during the session that was open to the media, accused Iran of attempting to destabilize and region and cause strife, warning that any looseness in dealing with Iran will encourage it to persist in its assaults.

