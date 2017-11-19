Power-shift in North London? Not so fast!

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the North London Derby Saturday, shrugging off talk of a power shift.



Last season, Tottenham Hotspur finished above their arch-rivals Arsenal for the first time in 22 years. It prompted talks of a shift in power in North London, especially as Spurs have been very impressive in the Champions League while Arsenal is playing in the less prestigious Europa League.



Talks of a power shift before the game were premature because Arsenal has consistently finished above Spurs for the last 22 years.



They have 13 premier league titles and 13 FA Cup titles to Spurs' 2 league titles (the last one in 1960-1961) and 8 FA cups.



Moreover, Spurs have not won a title since 2008 while Arsenal won 3 FA cups in the last 4 years.

