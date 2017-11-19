Volunteers pick up thousands of rifle cartridges in Kesrouan

A group of volunteers Sunday joined Lebanese Olympics trap shooting champion Ray Bassil to pick up thousands of empty shot cartridges left by hunters in the mountains around Kesrouan.



said that the event was aimed at raising awareness about the impact of hunting on the environment.



Kesrouan Union of Municipalities President Jean Hobeish provided a warehouse to store the cartridges, Roukoz said.



Lebanon's 2017 hunting season began on Sept. 15 and will end in January, based on new regulations for hunters that were announced by Environment Minister Tarek Khatib in April.

